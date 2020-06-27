Birthday Jackie Gompert Jackie Gompert will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 29, 2020. Unfortunately, a birthday celebration cannot happen due to COVID-19. Therefore, her family would like to honor her with a card shower. The address is 1802 Avenue O, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. We know she would love to hear from all of her friends and family on this special day.

