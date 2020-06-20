Elizabeth Ann Kenyon 

Elizabeth Ann ("Betty") Kenyon was born Elizabeth Ann Kelso in Ardmore, South Dakota on June 25, 1930.
For her birthday on June 25, 2020, her family is organizing a card shower to get her 90 cards for 90 years! Please send cards to Betty Kenyon at 140720 Experiment Farm Road, Mitchell, NE 69357. For more information, call or text to: +1 773 480 5696, or send an email to: nhkenyon@gmail.com.
