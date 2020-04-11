Birthday Peggy Sittner Peggy Sittner celebrated her 70th birthday on April 8, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower and with phone calls from friends. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 2220 Avenue N, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
...WINTER STORM WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY ACROSS THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY FOR POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES IN OUTLYING AREAS WITH AROUND 2 INCHES EXPECTED IN THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...INCLUDING ALLIANCE...SCOTTSBLUFF...GERING AND HARRISBURG. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE WHEATLAND AND TORRINGTON. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
