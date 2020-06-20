Birthday

Birthday Virginia Lenhart Virginia Lenhart of Scottsbluff is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 21st. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Happy Birthday wishes may be sent to 1102 W. 42nd St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361. If you have her phone number please feel free to call and sing her happy birthday as well. Thank you for making her birthday special.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.