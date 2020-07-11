Birthday

Birthday Phillip Esparza Phillip Esparza will be turning 75! His family was going to have a birthday celebration for him on July 25th at Bob's bar, but that has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Party is cancelled, but birthday is still on!

