Birthday Helen McQuay Helen McQuay, of Bayard, Born in Burwell, NE. will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 24th. Her family would like to honor this occasion with a card shower. Happy Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 11456 RD 73 Bayard, NE. 69334. Thank you for making her day special.

