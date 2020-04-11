Brithday

Birth Lakyn Rae Blyth Murphy and Dillon Blyth, of Pine Bluffs, WY, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Lakyn Rae Blyth. Lakyn was born at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming on March 7th at 8:47 pm. She weighed 7lbs 6ozs and was 19 1/2 inches long. Paternal grandparents include Matt and Cody Haun of Mitchell, NE, Larry and Pam Kaylor of Mead, CO, and Clint and Debbie Blyth of Lone Tree, CO. Great grandparents include Gene and Carol Murphy of Mitchell, NE, George and Janna Haun of Torrington, WY, Frank and Carol Knowski of Milliken, CO, Larry Kaylor of Lyons, CO, and Joan Kaylor Limon, CO.

