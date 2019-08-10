On August 18, 2019, Charles Bibbey will be celebrating his 95th birthday. His daughter Michelle is asking that the wonderful day to be blessed with a card shower, addressed to: P.O. Box 491 Bayard, NE 69334. Please no gifts, Thank You.
