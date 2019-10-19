Clifford Prince

Clifford Prince will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Oct. 27, 2019.

An open house will be held in his honor at the Stratton Senior Citizens Center at 903 Bailey St, Stratton, Nebraska, between 2-4 p.m. Clifford asks for no gifts, just cards. He loves hearing from family & friends.

Birthday wishes may be sent to: 508 Nebraska Ave., Stratton, NE 69043.

