We would like to honor our Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Donna Clark, who is celebrating her 80th Birthday on May 12th.
She was born on Mother's Day in 1940. Please help her celebrate this milestone Birthday and send a card to: 1260 Estates Drive, Gering, NE 69341.
