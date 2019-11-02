Donna Hascall will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on November 13, 2019. Her children, Steve & Karen Hascall, Paulette & Stan Schnell of Scottsbluff and Greg & Connie Hascall of Bridgeport would like to honor her by having an open house on November 9th from 2-4 PM at The Village at 320 East 42nd street in Scottsbluff. You can also mail cards to: 407 West 36th street, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Weborgs consider building new hotel
-
Fighting like Wonder Woman: Gale Wimberley continues breast cancer battle with positive attitude
-
Scottsbluff teen accused of shooting at vehicle, residence Thursday
-
Canadian man leads police on high speed pursuit, crashes through fence at Scottsbluff airport
-
Treats, not tricks: A list of Halloween-related activities for the kids
promotion
promotion
promotion
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.