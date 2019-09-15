Donna Jackson turned 90 on Sept. 10, 2019.
Her family would like to honor this special occasion with a party on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Mitchell Berean Church.
If you are unable to attend and would like to send a card, they can be sent to: 60853 County Rd N, Limon, NE 69352.
