The family of Edward Hessler invites you to attend a reception for his 99th Birthday on Saturday, January 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Wel-Life, 617 West 33rd Street, Scottsbluff, Ne. 69361.
Edward was born January 28, 1921.
If you are unable to attend, please honor Ed with a card sent to: Wel-Life, Ed Hessler, 617 West 33rd Street, Apt. 120, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361
