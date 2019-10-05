Elaine Huggler

Elaine will be 80 years old on October 9th.
We are having a Birthday Celebration at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Nebraska, at 1402 T Street on Saturday October 12th from 2 - 5 p.m.! We will be serving cake, ice cream and refreshments! Please come Celebrate with her and the family!
Her family would also like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 622 N St., Bridgeport, NE 69336.
