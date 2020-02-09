Our mother, Florine Crom will be celebrating her 90th birthday on 2/17/2020. In honor of this milestone, we invite friends to celebrate with her with a card shower. Card wishes may be sent to 1317 Avenue G, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
