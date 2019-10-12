Floyd Schwartzkopf

Floyd celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 12. He will be having a birthday dinner with family on Sunday, Oct. 13.
His children and grandchildren would also like to honor him with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to 130680 County Road H Mitchell, NE 69357.
