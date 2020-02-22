Friede Martin

Friede Martin 

Friede Martin celebrated her 95th birthday on February 22, 2020.

Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: Mitchell Care Center, 1723 23rd St Apt. 504. Mitchell NE. 69357.

