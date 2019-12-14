George Green celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Please join his family and friends in wishing him a happy birthday. Cards can be sent to: 140152 County Road 36, Minatare, NE 69356.
George Green celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Please join his family and friends in wishing him a happy birthday. Cards can be sent to: 140152 County Road 36, Minatare, NE 69356.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.