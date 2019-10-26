H. Stuart Morrison will be 80 years old on November 1, 2019
We are having a birthday celebration at The Residency on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m.
Please come and celebrate with him and the family.
You can also mail cards to: 2100 Circle Drive, #220, Scottsbluff, Ne. 69361.
