Jamyson Lee James

Andrew and Brittany James of Scottsbluff, would like to announce the birth of their 5th son, Jamyson Lee.
Welcoming him home are Big brothers, Jesse, Jaxson, Jace and Javelin. Jamyson was born April 15, 2020 at 6:15 a.m., at Regional West Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Roger Burns and Mindy Young of Mitchell and Becky Guild of Gering. Great-grandparents are the late Jim Clark and Donna Clark of Gering.
