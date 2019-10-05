“Life should not only be lived; it should be celebrated!”
Please join the family of Joy Bolin as we celebrate her 75th birthday on October 14th, and honor this special occasion with a card shower. Birthday blessings and greetings can be sent to Joy at 2460 Five Rocks Rd, Apt. #617, Gering, NE 69341-6808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.