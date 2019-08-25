Joyce Rupp will be celebrating her 80th birthday on August 25, 2019.
Her family will like to honor her with a card shower, so if you would, please send your cards to: Joyce Rupp, Mitchell Care Center, 1723 23rd St, Mitchell, NE 69357
