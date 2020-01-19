Larry Schanaman Jan 19, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Larry Schanaman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you know this veteran who turns “80” on January 21, may he be blessed with a card from you. Cards can be sent to: Larry J. Schanaman, 405 Kimball Avenue, Gering, NE. 69341 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry J. Schanaman Photo Military Crop Veteran Ne. Card In Case You Missed It Announcements Mary Kirkpatrick Announcements Edie Mack Announcements Edward Hessler Announcements Val Jansante × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four arrested on drug charges GI Northwest teacher, student linked to human trafficking, child pornography Scottsbluff Police investigating reports of vehicle windows shattered in vandalisms Target, like other retailers, did not have a Merry Christmas. Here's why. Torrington dismisses another police chief, struggles to keep position filled for long-term promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers Tando Insurance Plan G Medicare Supplements have the best coverage A+ Tree Service This is the perfect time to get Dohse Senior Ins. Leland Dohse -Going on Medicare or leaving Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
