Larry Wagner of Scottsbluff, NE will be celebrating his 75th Birthday on December 3.

He was born in Uvalde, Texas, December 3, 1944. His wife Marilyn; son Tim; Daughter Amy & husband David Ossian, Lincoln, and Grandson Liam; Stepdaughters: Erin Purdy (Jason) and Step-grandchildren Jonah, Silas, Eden, Miriam and Sparrow, Hutchinson, KS.; Lisa Osler, Omaha & Krystal Banks, (Waymond), Anna, Eli and Dailynn would like to honor him with a Card Shower.

Cards can be sent to Larry at: 3001 Dineen Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

