Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * TIMING...3 AM SUNDAY THROUGH 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 9 AM AND 5 PM MDT ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS 65 TO 70 MPH. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. THERE IS A HIGH RISK FOR BLOW OVERS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&