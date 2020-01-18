Margie Surber is turning 80, come help us celebrate!
An Open House hosted by her family will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Cheyenne County Community Center, Sidney, NE.
No gifts, please. If you are unable to attend please send a card to her at 2658 Alvarado Road, Sidney, NE 69162.
