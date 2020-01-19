The family of Mary Kirkpatrick invites you to attend a reception celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2102 East E Street in Torrington.
Mary has been in Torrington since 1964, working as a nurse in numerous roles, including Public Health, School Nurse, Torrington Medical Group, Community Hospital, Goshen Care Center, Heritage Manor, Scottsbluff Nursing Center and Hospice of Scottsbluff. She was also a CNA instructor for many years while working as a Registered Nurse. Throughout her career she continued her own education, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree, and then a Master’s Degree in Gerontology. She retired from nursing in 2006 at the age of 76.
If you are unable to attend, please honor Mary with a card sent to 400 West 26th Street, Torrington, 82240. The family requests no gifts please.
