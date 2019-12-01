Maryann Ott will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 2nd.
She was born in Scottsbluff at home to Harry and Florence Huff. Her children Kevin (Natalie) Ott, Valerie Harnish; grandchildren Dexter, Rylee and Clancee Ott, Mariah (Busch) & Dakota Webb, Cutler & Cassidy Busch, Nicol Harnish, Joshua Harnish, Sofia Canchola would like to honor her with a card shower.
Birthday wishes may be sent to Maryann Ott P.O. Box 432 Gering NE 69341
