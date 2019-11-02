Mike Hood will be celebrating his 60th birthday on November 7, 2019. He has been a loyal newspaper carrier at the Star-Herald for decades. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: P.O. Box A8, Morrill, NE 69358.
