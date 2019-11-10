Monte Neu will celebrate his 80th birthday on November 10, 2019, along with the United States Marine Corps.
His wife, Jacque, children, Todd & Heather Neu of Scottsbluff, Tonya Neu of Lakewood, CO, Tim & Jackie Lordino of Chadron, Mike & Yolanda Lordino of Black Forrest, CO, Chris Lordino of Portland, OR, six grandchildren and one great granddaughter would like to honor him with a birthday card shower.
You can mail them to 3702 Skyline Dr., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Monte served in the Marine Corp from 1957-1959. Semper Fi.
