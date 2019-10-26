Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PORTIONS OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. WIND GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH MAY ALSO RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. A FLASH FREEZE MAY OCCUR AS TEMPERATURES FALL RAPIDLY WITH THE ONSET OF SNOW. * WHERE...NORTHERN AND EXTREME WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND THE EXTREME SOUTHEAST CORNER OF WYOMING. THIS INCLUDES CHADRON, GERING, HARRISBURG, KIMBALL, PINE BLUFFS, THE PINE RIDGE AND SCOTTSBLUFF. * WHEN...6 PM MDT SATURDAY UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&