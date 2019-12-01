Weather Alert

...MAJOR IMPACTS TO TRAVEL WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT DUE TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW... .ALTHOUGH THE SNOW HAS ENDED ACROSS THE REGION, BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL HAZARDS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITIES AT TIMES AND DRIFTING SNOW ON AREA ROADWAYS. CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA PANHANDLE, INCLUDING LUSK, SCOTTSBLUFF, ALLIANCE, AND CHADRON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE DUE DRIFTING SNOW ON AREA ROADWAYS AND VISIBILITIES BELOW 2 MILES AT TIMES IN BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW AROUND AND CONSIDERABLE DRIFTING OF SNOW ON AREA ROADWAYS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL TONIGHT...ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&