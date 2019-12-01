Shirley Finken of Beebeetown, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday Dec. 8 with her children Dave (Jan) Finken, Debi (Keith) Heim and Denny (Mary Ann) Finken, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends can send birthday wishes to 3239 Overton Avenue, Logan, IA 51546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.