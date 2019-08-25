Shirley Goehring

Shirley (Heimbuck) Goehring of Lodi, California, a former Highland School teacher and 1951 graduate of Sunflower High School, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Aug. 30 visiting family and friends in Scottsbluff.
She was born in Gering Valley.
Shirley (Heimbuck) Goehring of Lodi, California, a former Highland School teacher and 1951 graduate of Sunflower High School, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Aug. 30 visiting family and friends in Scottsbluff.
She was born in Gering Valley.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.