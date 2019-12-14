Sonny Kissler

Sonny (Carroll) Kissler will celebrate his 80th birthday on December 24th, 2019.
The children and grandchildren are having a SURPRISE open house on December 22nd from 2-4 p.m. and will be held at the First Baptist Church, 3009 Ave.I, Scottsbluff.
If you cannot attend, please send cards to: 815 N Street, Gering, NE 69341.
