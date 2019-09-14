Verna (Blackburn) Korell, aka “Honey” to her close friends and family, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 24.
In honor of this exciting milestone, Verna’s family is hosting a birthday celebration open house on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Hampton Inn Scottsbluff.
The party is Husker-themed, so come wearing your festive “Big Red” attire! All are welcome, and please let your presence be your gift. We hope to see you there! Cards can be sent to Verna at PO Box 341, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.
