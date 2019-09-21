Proud parents Andrea and Josh Harsh, brother, Joseph and sister, Arabella would like to announce the birth of Aylah Marie.
Aylah was born at Regional West Medical Center, March 31, 2019, at 7:08 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 18.5 inches long. Also welcoming her were grandparents Andrew Scott and Frances Campos of Gering and Terry and Brenda Masoner of Scottsbluff.
