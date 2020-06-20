Carson, Allie and Riley Windhorst would like to announce the birth of their brother, Brooks Ryan Windhorst.
Brooks was born at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on May 11, 2020 weighing 7 lbs, 13 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.
Proud parents are Ryan & Jody (Trautman) Windhorst of Scottsbluff. Welcoming Brooks are grandparents Lee and the late Debbie Trautman of Gering, and Dan and the late Carol Windhorst of Scottsbluff and great-grandparents; Clarence and Peggy Mohr and Leo and Janet Trautman both of Papillion, and the late Wilma and Delbert Sweley and the late Melvin and Grace Windhorst both of North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.