Cayson Mackland Southard

Nathan and Cali Southard of Gering, NE are proud to announce the birth of their son, Cayson Mackland. Cayson was born January 17th, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.
He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Cayson is the grandson of Doug and Kim Southard of Gering, NE and Pat and Marvie Mulcahy of Gordon, NE.
