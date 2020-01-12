Ezekiel Post, Theodore Post

Jordan and Heather Post of Woodland, Colorado, would like to announce the birth of their sons, Ezekiel Patrick and Theodore Henry.
Ezekiel and Theodore were born October 17, 2019, Ezekiel weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and Theodore weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Paul and Debbie Post of Scottsbluff, Kevin Aldous of Salmon, Idaho and Tracey Ellsworth of Eagle, Idaho.
