Sarah and Joseph Bakura, residents of Carbon County, WY would like to announce the birth of their daughter Gabriella Jane.
Gabriella was born February 21, 2020 at 2:58 p.m. in Laramie, WY, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 18.5 inches long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.