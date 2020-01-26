Carol and Marty Williams are happy to announce the birth of their granddaughter Jane Carolyn Williams.
Jane was born December 17, 2019, to their son and daughter-in-law, Terrence and Rebekah Williams, of Lincoln, Nebraska. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches in length.
Joining in the celebration of her birth are her grandparents Jack and Dru Lyn Magill, great-grandparents Max and Joan Smith of Arnold, Nebraska, and great-grandmother Pat Williams of Marmarth, North Dakota.
God has given us a beautiful, happy and healthy blessing and we are ever thankful.
