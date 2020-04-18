Engagement Carly Rushman and Micah Scherbarth Roland and Sherri Rushman of Gurley, Nebraska are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Carly Rae Rushman of Denver, Colorado to Micah Daniel Scherbarth of Alliance, Nebraska. Carly is a 2014 graduate of Leyton High School and a 2018 graduate of Concordia University-Nebraska. She is currently employed as a middle school teacher at St. John's School in Denver, Colorado. Her grandparents are Russ and Ann Rushman of Dalton, Nebraska and Donna Tremain of Sidney, Nebraska. Micah is the son of Arlin and Christy Scherbarth of Gordon, Nebraska. His grandparents are Emory and Phyllis Scherbarth of Hay Springs, Nebraska and Maurice Jantze of Milford, Nebraska. He is a 2019 graduate of Chadron State College where he earned a degree in livestock management. Micah is currently employed by Churchill Livestock near Alliance, while building and managing his own cattle herd. Carly and Micah are planning to be married on June 20th.
