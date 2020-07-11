Engagement

Engagement Mackenzie Lemley & Christopher Buskirk Miles & Dawn Lemley and Ladonna & Josh Crisman along with Duane and Chris Buskirk are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Mackenzie Lemley and Christopher Buskirk. Mackenzie is a 2015 graduate of Mitchell High School. She is employed at Angela Philbrick State Farm Insurance. Christopher is a 2012 graduate of Bayard High School. He is employed at WESTCO. Mackenzie and Christopher will be married October 10, 2020 in Bayard, Nebraska, and will make their home in Bayard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.