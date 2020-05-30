Engagement

Engagement Sara Maddox & Tyler Simmons Austin and Susan Maddox, of Scottsbluff, NE, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara A. Maddox, to Tyler B. Simmons, son of Terry Simmons, of Kearney, NE, and Elena Simmons, of Gering, NE. The bride-to-be graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2009 and Western Nebraska Community College in 2013 with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. Sara is currently a Registered Nurse at Regional West Medical Center- Acute Rehabilitation Unit. Tyler graduated from Gering High School in 2010 and attended Casper Community College and University of Nebraska at Kearney with a major of biology sciences. Tyler is currently working at Progress Rail. Sara and Tyler are planning to be married July 18, 2020 with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating.

