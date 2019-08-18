Henry Buhr Jr., Christine Cain

Henry and Christine Buhr of Gering, Nebraska, and Jack and Carol Cain of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Henry Buhr Jr. and Christine Cain.
Christine is a graduate of Norwin High School in North Huntingdon. Christine obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree at West Virginia University. She is employed as a crime scene technician at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.
Henry (Kenny) is a graduate of Gering High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in forensic science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Master of Science’s degree at the George Washington University. Henry is employed as a crime scene technician at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He is the handler for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Human Remains Detection K9 Morty. An Oct. 6, 2019, wedding is in the planning for Charlotte, North Carolina.