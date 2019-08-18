Grant and Angie Hinze of Scottsbluff are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their son Jackson Robert Hinze to Kacie Dawn Gribble, daughter of Bee and Shari Gribble of Chambers, Nebraska.
Jack is a 2015 graduate of Scottsbluff High School and a 2019 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is teaching secondary math education at Gretna High School in Gretna, Nebraska.
Kacie is a 2015 graduate of Chambers High School and a 2019 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. She will begin PA school at UNMC in Omaha this fall.
Their wedding is planned for Oct. 19, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska.