Kayleigh Schadwinkel, Zach Hickman

Craig and Robin Schadwinkel of Gering, Nebraska are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kayleigh Schadwinkel to Zach Hickman, son of Jason and Christine Hickman of Parker, Colorado.
Kayleigh, a graduate of Doane College, was the former Executive Director for the Crete Chamber of Commerce in Crete, Nebraska for last three years before recently stepping down to run her own dance studio, POYDS Dance Company and traveling choreography business called KS Dance & Choreography. Zach Hickman, a graduate of Doane University, is a social studies and economics teacher at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and will assist with the Valor track program in the spring.
The couple met at a country dance night while in college and they are excited to dance through life together! Their adventure begins on December 28th, 2019 and they will be married at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church.
