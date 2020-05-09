Kimberly Reifschneider and Phillip Reausaw 

The families of Phillip Reausaw and Kimberly Reifschneider would like to announce their engagement.
Phil is the son of Ralph and Carol Reausaw of Lead, S.D. Kim is the daughter of the late Ron Reifschneider of Minatare, NE and Earlene Reifschneider of Spearfish, SD. Phillip is a 1999 Graduate of Lead/Deadwood High School. He is a Master Electrician and is the Owner of Phil's Electric. Kimberly is a 1999 Graduate of Gering High School and has an Associates of Arts Degree from Western Nebraska Community College. She is currently working for the City of Spearfish at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center. A September 26th, 2020 Wedding is planned in the Black Hills of Spearfish, SD.
