LeAnne Buhr and Brett Miller have announced plans for a February 29, 2020 wedding.
The Bride-to-be’s parents are Don and the late Janet Buhr. The Groom-to-be’s parents are Mary and the late Larry Miller of Gering, NE. The ceremony will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, NE.
The couple will make their home in Hastings, NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.